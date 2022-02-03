PUC will feature in world universities rankings during my tenure – Prof. Oduro Owusu

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu is the newly inducted President of the Presbyterian University College, G

The newly inducted President of the Presbyterian University College (PUC), Ghana (PUCG), Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said the school will feature in reputable rankings of tertiary institutions around the globe during his tenure.

He explained that this goal will come to existence as a result of strategic leadership skills he will exhibit while presiding the University College.



Speaking at his induction ceremony at the Ramseyer Chapel of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Kwahu Abetifi on January 30, 2022, Prof. Oduro Owusu assured that he will ensure that the school remain financially stable.



“The major focus will be on how to promote the adoption of appropriate innovations through basic and demand-driven research, as well as effective student enrollment and other outreach programmes. I will provide strategic leadership to ensure that the Presbyterian University remains financially stable and make a mark on world Universities rankings in all possible ranking categories,”he said.



Prof. Oduro Owusu noted that his administration will promote high academic and moral standards through judicious application of the statutes and other relevant regulations/policies.



He pledged to provide a conducive environment for excellent teaching, learning, research and service delivery.



To achieve this, he asked for support from the management of the University and other stakeholders.

“for this to materialize, there would be a need for a collective effort of the entire leadership backed by the commitment and hard work of all academic and non-academic staff as well as students to couch an enviable reputation for the University as a beacon of discipline, excellence, and moral uprightness,” he asked.



Prof. Oduro Owusu believes leadership is a great call to serve humanity, hence he is taking over the mantle of leadership of the university, ‘with humility and the firmest conviction’.



He expressed gratitude to all past and present faculty and staff of the University for their relentless efforts and commitment to the success of the mission and vision of the University.



“I trust that I can count on the strong commitment of all towards the full attainment of the University’s mission,” he said.



The induction ceremony of Prof. Oduro Owusu was graced by Chiefs in the Kwahu State.



In his speech, he noted that the interactions with the traditional leaders exposed him to a valuable learning curve after ample diagnosis of the problems bedevilling the University.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana from 2016 to 2021.



He was appointed Lecturer at the then Department of Zoology (now Animal Biology and Conservation Science) in 1998. He was promoted to Senior Lecturer in September 2000, Associate Professor in June 2005 and full Professor in March 2010.



He takes over from Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng as the new President of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana.



Rev. Prof. Adow Obeng was the first Alumnus Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast from 2001-2008.