PURC Boss urges students to be goal-oriented

Mami Dufie Ofori with some of the students

Source: GNA

Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, Executive Secretary, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has urged Senior High School (SHS) students to be goal-oriented as they develop their skills and competence.

She noted that students must embrace aims and pursue goals that would prepare them to take up leadership positions in the country, as such, students must make good use of all resources (financially, spiritually, physically and psychologically) and opportunities to achieve their aims.



“Commitment is important, when you encounter challenges you don’t just give up and think you can choose the easiest way, there is no easy way to success,” Mrs Ofori stated in her presentation at the 2020 Energy Personalities Outreach Programme hosted by Nungua SHS.



The event, on the theme: “Impacting The Next Generation Leaders Today” was organised by the Energy Media Group (organizers of Ghana Energy Awards) and GP Business Consulting.



It aims at creating a platform where winners of the Ghana Energy Awards can interact and share their experiences with students within second cycle institutions as well as opening up the energy sector to the youth.



Mrs Ofori, who is the 2020 Female Energy Personality, touched on the need for students to embrace integrity, saying “integrity is one of the most important things in life, in your career you should be morally sound”.

She said the energy sector was exciting however, very slippery, describing the sector as capital intensive with a lot of monies flowing through and it was easy for one to slip and be compromised.



The Executive Secretary, who encouraged students to pursue excellence, added “when you have integrity you are respected and you are allowed to work”.



Mr Fred Oware, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer, Bui Power Authority, also encouraged students to have the right attitude to succeed.



“In my career there are a lot of principles, but one of the principles I find to be very helpful is just being honest and sincere, I don’t know if there is anything that beats honesty”.



Mr Oware, the 2020 Male Energy Personality, told students to value life and live it, saying “life itself is a very simple way of being honest to yourself, it becomes complicated only when you spice it with insincerity and lies”.

Mrs Ellen Asare-Pepra, Headmistress of Nungua SHS, who commended the organizers of the event, said the initiative was a huge exposure for future leaders, adding that “they add volumes of knowledge not acquired from textbooks”.



She said the engagement was in line with the School’s vision of holistic training for the youth.



The Headmistress said especially with COVID-19 they were all driven to find simple ways of survival coupled with the facts that it would eventually lead to national development.