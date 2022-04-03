PURC establishes two regulatory audit units

Dr. Ishmael Ackah

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has established two Regulatory Audit Units.

This was made known by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission during a two-day workshop for Social Accountability Actors on the Electricity Tariff Setting Process in Ghana.



Dr. Ackah indicated that these Regulatory Audit Units will among other things; monitor the quality of service of public utilities, create a platform to independently verify data submitted by utilities, develop a framework to monitor declared capacities, ensure consistent benchmarks and utility performance and to also establish regulatory audit procedures for all public utilities.

The two-day workshop was jointly organised by USAID - WAEP, AfDB and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission ( PURC ).