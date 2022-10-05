0
PURC orders ECG to pay compensation to customers who suffered prepaid system failure

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to pay compensation to its customers who were affected by the company’s recent system failure.

Prepaid metre users of the state power distribution company between late September 2022 and early October 2022 experienced challenges in topping up credit.

The situation affected customers seeking to purchase credit from third-party vending points and the ECG mobile app, leading to several power users being left without supply for days.

In a statement dated October 4, 2022, the PURC ordered ECG to compensate its affected customers for breaching its obligations.

“In view of the extent of inconvenience occasioned by the failure with the ECG prepayment meter system, the Commission has determined that ECG shall pay compensation to all affected customers.

“ECG IS HERBY ORDERED to compensate each affected customer for loss suffered as a show of responsive customer service,” the statement said.

According to the directive, the compensation is to be affected “in the form of one-time electricity credit commencing 1 October 2022 and ending October 7, 2022.”

