PWDs receive support from Akrofuom District Assembly

The District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly, Maurice Jonas Woode, on behalf of the government, has presented items ranging from deep freezers, knitting machines, spraying machine, wheel chair and industrial sewing machines to 18 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Akrofoum District at a cost of over GH₵17,000.

Forty-three other persons were given educational support while the Assembly supported a 155 people to renew their Health insurance.



Briefing the media after the presentation, the DCE said the gesture was from the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund.



Currently, the District has 439 registered PWDs.



The DCE, however, advised them to join their various groupings for easy identification.



District Coordinating Director Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoh advised the PWDs that being disabled does not mean they are not able, therefore they should make use of the items given them to help improve their lives and the lives of their families.



The Secretary of the Akrofuom Chapter of Ghana Federation of Disables, Sarah Tieku, praised the District Chief Executive for the disbursement.

She added his voice to calls for beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose in order to sustain their livelihoods.



Mrs.Tieku appealed to government and other stakeholders including the media to create a congenial environment for persons with disabilities to have voice.



It would be recalled that this is the sixth time the Assembly has disbursed its share of the Common Fund to beneficiaries since the DCE assumed office in 2018.



A visually-impaired cocoa farmer, Philip Obeng, who received a spraying machine, thanked the Assembly for the kind gesture and promised to work with it by giving it for hiring for other farmers who will need a spraying machine for their farming activities.



An immobilized young girl, who received a wheel chair, lauded the Assembly for coming to her aid.



She shared her anecdote as to how she used to be carried in order to move to places.