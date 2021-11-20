PWDs to meet government over cessation of road toll

Toll collection on roads have been abolished

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and other disability organizations say they were not consulted before the cessation of the collection of road tolls.

The leadership of the National Council for PWDs will meet with the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Highway Authority over members of the association who have been rendered unemployed as a result of the abolishing of the road tolls.



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced that government had abolished all road tolls.



Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll paying more universal.



He mentioned that over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads. He added that the toll booths have also lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



“Over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity. Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved. The toll collection personnel will be reassigned,” Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

Although Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the directive was to take effect as soon as the budget is approved, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta directed that collection of the tolls to stop by 12am Thursday, November 18, 2021.



Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the National Council for Persons (PWDs) with Disabilities, Yaw Ofori Debrah, noted that a number of PWDs are involved and that the immediate implementation of the directive was not the best.



According to Yaw Ofori Debrah, he thought the directive was going to take effect after Parliamentary approval and that the council will quickly start engagement with the government.



“We thought it was going to take effect after Parliamentary approval. The issue is how are we going to get our people reassigned as stated in the budget is a million dollar question for us. We, the council and other disability organizations will quickly start engagement with the government and we don’t even know where to start from whether the Ministry or the Roads and Highways,” Yaw Ofori Debrah added.



