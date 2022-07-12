Paa Kwesi Nduom reveals why he hasn't appeared in public for almost 4 years

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, former Progressive People's Party flagbearer

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom makes first appearance after four years

I have been attending to my business and health, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom



Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom cautions encroachers of his land



The former Progressive People's Party flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has made his first public appearance after having been away for almost four years.



Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom made his first appearance at his hometown, Elmina, during the Bakatue festival.



At the event, Dr. Nduom stated that he had stayed out of the spotlight in order to concentrate on his health and other ventures in the United States.

"You'd know that I haven't appeared in public for almost four years. I have been attending to my business and health as well in the United States. However, as you can see, I can say that everything is fine now," Graphic.com.gh quoted Dr. Nduom.



The business tycoon reiterated his commitment to developing the Elmina area into a business hub, while he cautioned individuals against abusing lands meant for business projects.



"I just learned that certain individuals have started some unwanted activities on the property intended for the cutting-edge shopping centre. Without any doubt, I want to make it clear that the decision to build the shopping centre is still in place and that it will soon take place, so anyone abusing the land should cease.



"We will continue to look for support from all of the local government entities, such as the Municipal Assembly and the Traditional Council," He added.



Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom took a total break from politics for close to four years now.

Many linked his absence to some of the few issues he encountered, which included the closure of his banks and ill health.



However, the astute businessman has given a reason for his long absence from the public.



NYA/BOG