Padua North America Association commissions six classrooms

The Padua North America Association of the Old Students Association of the Ebenezer Senior High School, Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Constituency, has commissioned six classrooms for the school.

This is part of efforts to improve the physical infrastructure of the school to enhance academic performance.



The renovation, estimated at about GHC100,000, comprises fittings, including louvers, whiteboards and lockers.



Mr Liquenda Daniel Allotey, a member of the 1982-year group, and Secretary of Padua North America Association, said the renovation was a way of giving back to the school that invested in them.



“We are what we are today because of Padua,” he said.



The Secretary said it was also to help provide a better learning environment for the students.

Mr Allotey said the renovation was the first of many projects that Padua North America would undertake for the school.



He said some of the members of the Association were also sponsoring yearly academic awards for students, while others adopted and executed projects on their own.



“We believe there is joy in making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.



He appealed to the government to continue projects that had stalled in the school and urged the staff and students to protect all investments that the old students had made in the school and to ensure that the renovated classrooms were regularly maintained.



‘‘Many thanks to all those whose monetary contributions made this renovation a reality. Our special thanks also go to Reverend Dr Emmanuel Ahia Clottey and Mr Joseph Barnor for their assistance in managing this project for Padua North America,’’ he said.

Mr Pius Yaw Osei, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic of the school, commended the old students for their continuous assistance to the school while assuring them of the maintenance of the renovated classrooms.



He called on other past students to support the school.



Miss Patience Prempeh, Head Girls Prefect, on behalf of the students, applauded the Association for the kind gesture and promised to maintain the classrooms and be studious.



She said the classrooms would provide a serene environment for them to learn because previously, when it rained, they could not use the classrooms since the louvres were broken.



On the other hand, Ms Bertha Mawusi Kwami, Vice President of the 1982-year group, donated dustbins to help with the sanitary conditions of the school on behalf of the year group.

Rev Dr Emmanuel Ahia Clottey, a member of the 1982 group, presented an amount of GHC 2,000 on behalf of the group to support the celebration of the school’s 80th anniversary.



Padua North America Association, formed in July 2021, was to bring together former students of the Ebenezer Senior High School in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico to pool resources to support various infrastructure projects of the school to improve academic performance.



