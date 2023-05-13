Painter fined GH¢2,400 for trading in unapproved herbal medicine

The convict posed as a staff of the clinic

Source: GNA

The Circuit Court in Techiman, has imposed GH¢2,400 fine on a 24-year-old painter, for engaging and trading in unapproved herbal medicine of the 21 Clinic, a private health facility.

Simon Asare in default would serve six months in prison. The court asked the convict to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.



The convict, posed as a staff of the clinic, which specialises in sciatica, and falsified the clinic’s brand produce and sold unapproved herbal medicine to the unsuspecting public.



Asare pleaded guilty to producing unregistered drugs and using the brand of a registered clinic to produce unapproved herbal medicine.

According to the prosecution, the convict was arrested in Techiman in possession of about 30 small bottles of herbal drugs labelled “21st clinic herbal.”



The court presided over by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, said Asare, who posed as a staff of the Techiman branch of the clinic and produced and sold unapproved herbal medicine in the name of the clinic, was arrested upon a tip-off.



The convict pleaded for clemency, saying “My lord, I am very sorry, and I did not know this can land me into trouble. Please temper justice with mercy and I promise this will not happen again.”