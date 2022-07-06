Painter fined over fake alcoholic beverages

Crentsil was charged with misbranding of alcoholic beverage products

Source: GNA

A painter, Franklyn Crentsil, has been fined GH¢12,000 by an Accra Circuit Court for misbranding some alcoholic beverages in his residence at Darkuman in 2017.

Crentsil charged with misbranding of alcoholic beverage products, deception of consumers, and non-registration of premises, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful, however, found him guilty of the charges and convicted him accordingly.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Christine Bansah, narrated that the complainants were officials of the Food and Drugs Authority.



Chief Inspector Bansah said in April 2017, the complainants received information that the accused person had been producing misbranded alcoholic beverages at his residence without authority.

The prosecution said the complainants informed the Police about the conduct of the accused and on April 19, 2017, the complainant together with the Police laid surveillance on Crentsil and he was nabbed at his residence in the act of misbranding alcoholic beverages.



It said the police found 168 bottles of misbranded Joy Dadi Bitters, one carton of Adonko Bitters, Empty bottles of Joy Dadi and Adonko, gallons with local herbs, and labels of Agradaa and Amingo bitters.



The prosecution said Crentsil admitted the offence and in his caution statement said he did that to get money.



The prosecutor said when two samples of the supposedly same product were taken to the Food and Drugs Authority, they were found to be different.