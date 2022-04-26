Pair Bawumia and Alan for 2024 – Nana Akomea urges NPP

Vice President Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are the lead contenders for the NPP flagbearership

Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has entreated the leadership of the party to come into a consensual agreement on who represents the party in the 2024 presidential elections.



Ahead of the party’s election of a flagbearer for 2024, the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen, have been tipped as the forerunners in the race for an NPP flagbearer.



But according to Nana Akomea, the ruling NPP stands a better chance of retaining power if it pairs the two on a presidential and running mate ticket for 2024.

The former Communications Officer of the NPP has therefore entreated the leadership of the party to find a consensual way in making the pair possible.



“The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. I would want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them run together,” he stated in an interview Citi TV.



On who amongst the pair becomes the flagbearer and who becomes the running mate, Nana Akomea said the matter can be sorted out by the two potential candidates based on agreement.



On the violence and irregularities that have characterized the party’s ongoing internal elections, Nana Akomea stated that “I am hoping that those in charge have taken notice of the difficulties in the polling station elections, and ensure that the difficulties at the regional and national levels are minimized.”



As part of its internal election processes, the NPP which recently conducted an election for polling station executives has slated Thursday, April 28, 2020, to hold elections for constituency executives.