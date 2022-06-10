Palpable audacity with no boundaries, loose cannon – Dzifa Gomashie descends on Adom-Otchere

There is divided public opinion over Paul Adom-Otchere's criticism of Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede returns Council of State Ex-gratia

Adom-Otchere labels Agbogbomefia of Asogli as a hypocrite



Dzifa-Gomoshie tags TV host as politician-journalist



The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has directed some subtle but harsh words at the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere.



Opinions have been divided over the criticism of The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV by Paul Adom Otchere following the chief’s decision to return some monies paid to him as Ex-gratia for his service as a former member of the Council of State.



According to the former President of the National House of Chiefs, his work on the Council of State was a part-time job which did not merit such a colossal amount.

However, in various episodes of his show, Adom-Otchere has tagged Togbe Afede’s actions as hypocritical.



But in a Facebook post cited by GhanaWeb, Dzifa Gomashie who is unhappy with the journalist’s criticism has described Paul Adom-Otchere as doubling as both a politician and a journalist.



“I watched the playback of the rant (high-pitched monologue) of the man who doubles as both a politician and a journalist. The audacity was palpable! NO BOUNDARIES! Loose cannon! Totally self-conceited!” the MP wrote.



In her post outlining her activities for Friday, June 10, 2022, Dzifa Gomashie alluded that Paul Adom-Otchere leaves little to desire when it comes to integrity.



“I watched another clip of him and a mate of his in University of Ghana who he attempted to slander but was forcefully resisted and made to eat humble pie...and I went Hmmmmm!” she stated.

In the same post, the Ketu North MP celebrated Togbe Afede for supporting some MPs in the Volta Region with a donation of GHC100,000,000.00 each to help support their communities which have been affected by tidal waves.



“Following an appeal I made to Togbe, I got a call from his staff to go to his office. My colleague MPs from the coastal communities in the southern part of the Volta Region, each received a check for One Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC 100,000) to help us through the challenge brought on by the Tidal Waves or erosion."



“As you may recall, the revered traditional leader and celebrated businessman has on many occasions responded positively to several calls to assist with one social need or the other. He recently offered support to the Fund for the victims of the Apeate area,” the MP noted.