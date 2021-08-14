Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey appointed Ghana’s first Pan African Female Young Leaders Director of Programs

Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey becomes the first Ghanaian Director of Programs at PANAFYL

Source: John Awuni, Contributor

Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey has officially assumed office as the Director of Programs for the Pan African Female Young Leaders, the first Ghanaian to occupy that post.

The elated Pamela in her first day in office used the opportunity to appreciate the Pan African Female Young Leaders (PANAFYL) for reposing their faith in her.



“As I officially take office as the Director of Programs which took effect from 10th August, 2021, I am truly excited about the many amazing things we could do to support young women across the African continent. There truly exists that burning desire in young African women who are waiting in line to be supported and given that little push,” she asserted.



She further explained that she is excited to be working at such a top level of the organization and hopes to achieve big things while there.

“I am happy to be joining other amazing women from the other parts of the African continent, under the leadership of H. E. Ester Simon from Namibia, to ensure PANAFYL enhances its ability to achieve set targets,” she said.



As a female organization, she added that “I look up to partnering with all international organizations to ensure Gender Equity, provide support for young African Women, and Increase women participation not only in leadership and economic cooperation and development.”



She also congratulated all incoming executives from all parts of Africa and added that she is looking forward to working with them to attain the seemingly impossible task ahead