Pan-African Savings and Loans donates to schools and police station

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Pan-African Savings and loans has made donations to a number of institutions which include the Catholic Primary & JSS School and the Presbyterian Primary & JSS School, both in Kenyase, in the Ahafo Region.

A second set of donations were made to the Nsawam Police Station as well as the Presbyterian Basic School and the Al-Raji Islamic Basic School all in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



These donations are part of activities to impact positively on the lives of the general public in the communities and localities they serve and their customers, in particular.



“These donations form part of Pan-African’s social responsibility initiatives which have over the years been focused on education and the development of children”, says Linda Naykene, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Research and Customer Experience. She further mentioned that “their commitment to improving the lives of their customers has also involved the provision of free yearly medical screening and business advisory workshops”.

For 13 years Pan-African has been providing quality service through its offerings which include access to loans and various savings products.



They provide customers with an outlet for sending and receiving remittances and mobile money services. As part of the move towards digitization, Pan-African provides a 24/7 service through the use of debit cards used on all Ecobank ATMs and an innovative “Quick” mobile financial services platform that allows customers to withdraw, deposit and transfer money to and from their bank accounts with Pan-African. Customers can also top up their phone credits with this service.



Pan-African is a member of the Ecobank Microfinance Group which is present in Cameroun, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.