Pan-Africanism must be the primary objective of African revolutionaries worldwide

Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah

Source: African Awareness Association

The All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC) inherits, continues, and advances, to the best of our ability, the theory and practices of Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, Ahmed Sekou Toure, and Kwame Ture.

For us, the organisation of Kwame Nkrumah Day must become an annual institution by all who claim adherence to the revolutionary struggle for Pan-Africanism and one of its most outstanding ideologues and organisers, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.



The A-APRP (GC) is opposed to, in principle, any cult of personality or hero-worship. Kwame Nkrumah Day, therefore, is symbolic of our commemorating and honouring the mass struggles of African people and their Pan-Africanist revolutionary leadership fighting against all forms of oppression and exploitation; settler-colonialism, colonialism, balkanization and neo-colonialism in Africa and the world and for organising the struggle for Pan-Africanism, including socialism, in all of its various expressions by African people worldwide.



Rampant ideological opportunism and confusion are widespread, particularly among the African intelligentsia, men and women, students, and youth, and within the Pan-African movement by those who claim to be Pan-Africanist and revolutionary, but do not make the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism primary in their political practice. There are those who claim Pan-Africanism, but merely seek reform and do not struggle for Revolution; they deny the validity of scientific socialism and class struggle and do not see themselves as being African and of the African nation; they do not advocate for nor advance the struggle for the unification of Africa nor belong to a Pan-Africanist organization. Kwame Nkrumah correctly taught, “Practice without theory is blind; theory without practice is empty.”



The A-APRP (GC) has called for and continues with its energies to intensify the ideological and organizational revolutionary struggle against international imperialism, the oppression and exploitation of women, neo-colonialism, and Zionism. The organization of Kwame Nkrumah Day is another effort toward that goal.

This year’s Kwame Nkrumah Day ideological's focus is looking to engage in political struggle for greater clarity as to whether it is correct to say that if one claims to be a Pan-Africanist, then Pan-Africanism is the primary objective of African revolutionaries worldwide.



The most important A-APRP (GC) goal, with this discussion, is to help cultivate and nurture, through dialogue and debate, greater ideological unity, and organisational relationships within the Pan-African movement worldwide, particularly among African women, students, and youth and their radical and revolutionary organizations.



Join us for this most important discussion for all of us to better understand the necessary expectations and needs of those individuals and organizations who claim Pan-Africanism.