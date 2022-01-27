Panic withdrawals hit momo agents as E-Levy returns to parliament - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said there are currently panic withdrawals on Mobile Money transactions by a section of Ghanaians.



According to him, the panic withdrawal is based on the expected resubmission of the controversial E-Levy in parliament.



In a Facebook post, he said “Panic withdrawals hit MoMo agents as news of E-Levy return to Parliament filters out. God save the Republic.”



Meanwhile, a government team led by Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to reach a consensus with the Minority on the issue of E-Levy today.

According to Ghanaweb sources, the meeting ended inconclusively after the government insisted on the 1.75 percent tax on E-levy transactions.



The Minority however questioned the essence of the engagement if the government maintains the 1.75 percent on the E-levy.



Furthermore, the government is expected to present the E-Levy before the House on Tuesday, February 1, as they are currently engaging stakeholders and some sections of the public.



As part of the consultations, the government held a town hall meeting in Koforidua to engage sections of the Ghanaian public on the E-Levy.



