Pantang Hospital staff demonstrate over land encroachment

Staff of Pantang Hospital demonstrate ahead of encroachment of hospital land by land guards

The Staff of the Pantang Hospital has embarked on a demonstration to protest what they call “a threat to their security” over the encroachment of the hospital’s lands by private individuals.

According to them, the encroachment of the land has brought land guards to the area which they say makes them insecure. They want the government to as a matter of urgency act on the situation.



The staff marched from the Pantang junction towards the Pantang hospital, holding placards with inscriptions “No protection, No work”, “Our safety is paramount”, “I stand with Pantang hospital staff” among others.

But the former Assembly Member for the Pantang Electoral area, Alhaji Baba Pantang says the demonstration is ill-motivated.



He said he led a delegation to then deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Oko-Boye to address the matter. He said it is not right for the protesters to be shooting at the buildings of private individuals who are occupying the land.