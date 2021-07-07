Pantang landguard arrested for filming Minister

Landguards at Pantang disrupted a meeting between the Deputy Minister and staff

It has emerged that the landguard who barged into a meeting of staff of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital and government officials on Monday, July 5 actually took videos and pictures of the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, leading to his arrest.

Confusion erupted when some landguards at Pantang disrupted a meeting between the Deputy Minister and staff over their strike, which has spanned a week now.



The workers are on strike due to threats of attacks from landguards who are protecting lands that residents are occupying illegally.



The Director at Pantang Hospital, Dr. Frank Banning, told host of the Sunrise morning show Alfred Ocansey that “on Monday morning, the Minister arrived but while the meeting was ongoing, the staff observed that some people had infiltrated and were taking pictures and videos of certain people and then they became very incensed”.

It is, however, not clear what the landguards sought to do at the said meeting considering the fact that they were not invited.



The enraged staff managed to push the landguards back and the camera seized.



Dr Banning further said: “Fortunately, we were able to arrest the man and the man handed over to the Adentan Police and then we filed a complaint. When the camera was taken and a search done, true to the issue, the person had actually videoed and recorded us.”