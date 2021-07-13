Papa Owusu-Ankomah presents letters of credence to Queen Elizabeth II

Papa Owusu-Ankomah at the Buckingham Palace

Ghana’s re-appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah has presented his Letters of Credence to Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony, which took place at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen, on Tuesday, July 6, officially signifies the assumption of duty by Papa Owusu-Ankomah.



Papa Owusu-Ankomah who completed his first term as High Commissioner in November 2020, was re-appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in March 2021 as Ghana’s envoy to the UK, making him the first Ghanaian High Commissioner to the UK to serve for two terms consecutively.

Madam Rita Tani Iddi, who served as Deputy High Commissioner until November 2020 and was re-appointed has also assumed duty.



In his remarks after the ceremony, The High Commissioner extended his greetings to all Ghanaians in the UK, assuring them of his commitment to work with them in championing their progress and well-being in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.