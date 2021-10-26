Paper roll litter: Security of NLA’s operations won’t be affected - Management

Head office of the National Lottery Authority in Accra

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has assured stakeholders that the paper roll supplies incident will not affect the security of its operations.

This comes after news of littering of paper roll supplies belonging to NLA, in certain parts of Accra hit social media.



Reacting to the issue, the NLA in a statement noted that its attention has been drawn to a publication in the news media and other portals over the littering of its paper roll supplies in certain parts of Accra.



The NLA noted that it is monitoring the situation and will take steps to arrest and prosecute persons found using those paper rolls to stake lotto.



“NLA would like to assure the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that this incident would in no way affect the security of its operations. NLA would further like to assure its cherished patrons that it is monitoring the situation and will take steps to arrest and prosecute any persons found using those paper rolls to stake lotto,” the statement added.



Read full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT BY MANAGEMENT OF NATIONAL LOTTERY ON PAPER ROLL SUPPLIES

The attention of Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been drawn to a publication in the news media and other portals over the littering of its paper roll supplies in certain parts of Accra.



NLA would like to assure the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that this incident would in no way affect the security of its operations.



NLA would further like to assure its cherished patrons that it is monitoring the situation and will take steps to arrest and prosecute any persons found using those paper rolls to stake lotto.



Meanwhile, NLA is working closely with the security agencies to investigate the matter and would like to assure our stakeholders, valued patrons and the general public that it is focused on its core mandate of creating moments of Hope and Happiness through exciting Lottery Games that generate Revenue for National Development and make all stakeholders ultimate Winners.



Management therefore urges the public and stakeholders to continue to uphold the confidence it has in NLA.