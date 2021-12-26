Paramount Chief commends government for promoting TVET

Paramount Chief of Kenyasi, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri

Source: GNA

Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Paramount Chief of Kenyasi Number One Traditional Area, has commended the Government for promoting Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Nana Abiri, who is also the Vice President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as part of his Christmas and End-of-Year message at Keynasi Number One in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.



He cited countries like Germany and the Netherlands and said they had developed their economies with emphasis on TVET and were counted among the economically-advanced nations globally.



He said: “We must support the Government for its success.”



He expressed the hope that “Ghana can progress to that level if we remained focused and promote it (TVET) as parents, guardians, families, and communities to complement the effort of the government.

"Education is a legacy because through that one acquires knowledge and profession to guarantee one’s perpetual socio-economic survival, but if a physical property is left behind for one as a legacy, family members can even deprive one of it,” he indicated.



The Paramount Chief cautioned drivers to be vigilant on the roads during the festive season, stating that any careless driving could result in road crashes, leading to loss of lives and properties.



Nana Abiri said road crashes did not only retrogress the socio-economic development of the country but also contributed to the loss of potential human capital.



He advised drivers to avoid drink-driving, unnecessary over-taking, and speeding and to stop driving when they are tired.