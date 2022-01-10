Paramount Chief of Dormaa calls for support to sustain clean-up exercise

Dormaahene calls for extension of cleanup exercise to parts of Bono

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has called for support from corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to sustain and extend the clean-up exercise to other parts of the Bono region.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, said it remained his vision to ensure improved environmental sanitation, not only in the Dormaa Traditional Area but the entire Bono Region.



He expressed worry about filth, which had engulfed parts of the country, saying the clean-up campaign would greatly change people’s attitudes towards waste disposal and littering.



“I'm seeking a one-year leave of absence without monthly salary to stay off duty as a High Court Judge, concentrate on my clean-up exercises to extend and cover more communities in the Bono Region”, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II stated.



The Paramount Chief made the call when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Asunsu Number two in the traditional area after leading the community to undertake a massive clean-up exercise in the area.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II expressed regret that the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region had failed in proper waste management and sanitation, saying “we specifically required financial support to sustain the exercise.”



He said traditional authorities required funding support to lead proper waste and sanitation management in their localities and called for government support in that regard.



The paramount chief said the clean-up exercise would significantly revive the ancient communal spirit of the people.