Paramount Chief of Kumawu laments failure to complete hospital in Sekyere Afram Plains district

Ghana's Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Paramount Chief of the Kumawu Traditional Area, Barima Safo Tweneboah Kodua, has lamented the delay in the completion of the Sekyere Afram Plains district hospital.

He said the failure to complete the facility is denying his subjects quality health care.



Barima Safo Tweneboah Kodua at the visit of the minority group on the health committee in parliament on a nationwide inspection of the abandoned hospitals, says despite a return to the site by a contractor, the government has not released funds for the 120-bed project to continue.



The ranking member on the health committee in parliament Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the government is simply insensitive to the health needs of the people.

The Kumawu and Fomena hospitals are part of seven facilities financed by United Kingdom Export Financing and work was to be completed in 2019 at the cost of 173 million euros.



The government says a total of $38.3 million out of contract sum $175 million was found in the coffers to complete the projects.