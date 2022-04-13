Paramount Chief of Mo Traditional Area makes triumphant entry into Kintampo

Paramount Chief of Mo Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III

It was pomp and pageantry on the street of Kintampo when the newly Gazetted and sworn in paramount Chief and President of the Mo Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III made a historic triumphant entry into Kintampo Township after 23 years of legal tussles over the stool.

A combined team of police and military personnel had a hectic time controlling the crowd that gathered at the outskirts of the town to catch a glimpse of the Chief as he was being ushered from Techiman, the capital of the Bono East to Kintampo.



Nana Adjei Kinto a special aid to the Omanhene while addressing the press and the teeming supporters rebutted claims that there was an injunction whatsoever served on the Omanhene, the Installation of Nana Kwaku Dankwa III was done in September 2014 by then Mo Asaase Wura, the late Nana Kwame Adjei and not the National Peace Council in 2022.



National Peace Council -Bono East after thorough research work done, only Affirmed what was done in 2014 and that there was precedent in 1949 when the lot fell on the Dankwa Royal Gate in 1944, and 5 years down the line, they were still litigating amongst themselves, the then Asaase Wura Nana Banchagla stripped them off the throne and gave it to the Paago Royal Family who then ruled for 50 years (1949-1999)”



The new Omanhene on his part extended an “Olive branch” to the losing gate by acknowledging that, the 23 years of legal tussles and exchanges haven’t been easy at all and that various toes were stepped on.



“Nananom should disband and rally behind me to steer the affairs of Momane since it’s only one royal who can ascend unto the single throne,” he urged

Nana emphasized that witch-hunting wouldn’t be a vocabulary in his administration but there will definitely be accountability and due process be fully assured.



He, therefore, gave an assurance that all outstanding litigations in the various communities within his jurisdictions would be fast-tracked to bring finality and ensure a smooth running of his Administration.



The Chief concluded his speech by sounding a caution statement to all paramouncies that share boundaries with him that he wouldn’t encroach on any land but simultaneously no one should equally dare encroach on his land given to him by his gallant forefathers.



“This call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities internally and we all join forces to protect and defend our territorial boundaries,” Nana Concluded.