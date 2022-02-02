Paramount chief of Offinso 'goes home' Feb 24; funerals banned

The late Nana Wiafe Akenten III

The burial and final funeral rites of the late paramount chief of Offinso would take place from February 22 -24, the Traditional Council has announced, as it imposes a ban on drumming and noisemaking in the area.

The remains of Nana Wiafe Akenten III would be laid in state will be laid in state at his Palace from midnight of Tuesday, February 22, till the forenoon on Thursday, February 24, according to a member of the Council Nana Osei Bediako.



“As you rightly said, ban on funerals, drumming and noise making have been banned ahead of the event and so we entreat everybody to comply in order not to incur our wrath”, said Nana Bediako who doubles as the Chief of Dwenedabi.



It is expected that chiefs, other dignitaries, including top appointees in government, and members of the general public will pay their last respect to the late chief within during the three day event.



“The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will follow suit on the last day and this will prepare grounds for internment”, Nana Bediako who doubles as a member of the Offinso Traditional Council hinted.



The Paramount Chief of Offinso is the third in command in the Asante Kingdom.

The respected soft-spoken chief died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment after falling ill.



He was transferred there by a private hospital where he was initially on admission, according to Starr FM.



The Offinsomanhene has been the occupant of the Wiafe Akenten traditional Stool for 28 years being installed in November 1993.



