Paranoid Akufo-Addo is afraid of what will happen to him when he leaves office - Edudzi Tameklo

A member of the National Democratic Congress legal team, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, has said that President Akufo-Addo has recently been making statements about his party winning the next elections because he is paranoid about his fate if the party loses the 2024 elections.

In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Edudzi Tameklo alleged that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing all he can to ensure that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins the 2024 election because he is afraid of what might happen to him without executive power.



He alleged that one of the things hunting the president is the souls of all the people who were killed during the 2020 elections.



“If you observe critically, you will notice that for the past three weeks, the president has only one thing on his libs, I will break the eight. I will hand over to an NPP government. I have won the election twice. All these things he is saying show he is paranoid. He is living in a state of fear.



“And do you know what he is afraid of? He is afraid of losing the executive power that will allow him to steal from the country. He is afraid of what the future will be like if he is at home. This is what has put fear in him.



“The things he is saying are the language of a paranoid person. And he is also afraid because he knows that he and his appointees will be held accountable for the mess they have created in the country. He knows that even the 2020 election was robbed for him,” he said.



The lawyer added that no military person will listen to orders to help the president rob the elections because the “day of accountability has come” and they (the military) know that the president will not be there to defend them.

Listen to Edudzi’s interview below:







