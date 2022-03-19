Parents, PTA executives call for renovation of eighty year old Basic School in Edwinase

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Committee members and residents of Edwinase in the Ejisu Municipality have called for the renovation of their eighty-year-old Basic School which has now become a death trap.



According to the residents in the Ashanti region, school pupils are compelled to run home to save their lives whenever it is about to rain due to the poor nature of the school building and its roofing.



The residents who are in dire need of a new school building suggested that authorities should at least renovate their eighty-year-old school building if they're not ready to give them the new one for now.



According to them, it was very worrying that the municipal assembly has refused to help them despite their several pushes through the assembly member for the area.



The worried residents disclosed that the state of a great school like Edwinase Basic School which has produced prominent personalities over the years has now become very detestable.





Speaking to GhanaWeb, the residents said the current situation in the school is very disturbing and needs very critical attention before things get out of hand.



Mr. George Oppong, Unit Committee Chairman for the Edwinase Community said teaching and learning activities are compelled to end abruptly due to the crumbling nature of the roofings. The committee chairman however commended the assembly member and the chief of the area for their combined efforts to make sure the issue is being resolved.



According to him, the Omanhene of the area, Nana Akuoko Boateng had been able to mobilize resources to put up new structures for the KG and other parts of the lower primary. He also revealed that part of the JHS had also been renovated by the kind courtesy of the chief.



The committee chairman further revealed that several letters and appeals were made to the assembly by Hon. George Appiah Dwomo, assembly member for the Abenase - Edwinase - Asonsuaso electoral area are yet to receive any positive response as the assembly has refused to turn to their plight.

"We're pleading because we don't want any disaster to occur before they observe the seriousness of our suffering," he appealed.



Finally, Mr. George who was worried about the state of the school entreated the government through the MoE, GES to come to their aid. He also appealed to philanthropists and other stakeholders to come to the school's aid by renovating and furnishing the school with new blocks.



Watch video below



