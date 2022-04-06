Parents express frustration at Computerised School Placement solution centres

2022 SHS placement released

Solution center instituted to deal with challenges



MP calls for preemptive measures in dealing with school placement challenges



Some parents have expressed frustration over the lack of placement for their wards following the release of the 2022 Senior High School placement list.



The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service in conjunction with the Computerized School Selection and Placement System Secretariat following the release of this year’s list have set up solution centres to resolve challenges faced by students and parents.



During a visit to one of the centres located at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, some parents told GhanaWeb that their issues are yet to be resolved despite visiting the centre which has been operational since last week Monday.

Madam Rosemary Kwafo whose ward obtained an aggregate of 11, said she has been trying to get a change of school for her daughter who has been placed at Kaneshie Wesley as a day student.



She noted that despite her frantic efforts since the centre was opened, she is yet to have her issue resolved.



“My girl, if I had brought her here maybe she will collapse because her colleagues who had 19 and 30 all have schools. But for her, no school chose her. Right now, somebody called me that if I have GH₵5,000 he will do it for me,” she stated.



According to the disturbed mother, a person who is not an official at the centre contacted her that he will be able to resolve her matter if she is willing to part with the amount.



Another parent, Mary Adwoa Amankwa disclosed the stress she has had to endure after her son who obtained aggregate 24 was not placed in a school by the system.

“I came from Tema-Gbetsile, after Ashaiman. My husband is deceased and I am a single parent. This situation is stressing me out. My son is refusing to eat and is insisting that he wants to go to school,” she said.







The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, who was at the centre when GhanaWeb visited, confirmed some of the issues arising from the release of the placement list.



“There are some students who have been placed from my constituency to other regions and some of them have been assigned day schools. There are students who want to be assigned boarding and have been assigned day school, and vice versa. So these are some of the issues that we have to support the parents to resolve,” he stated.



In what can be done to forestall future situations, Mr Oko Vanderpuije called for lessons to be drawn from this year’s placement and again called for preemptive measures to be put in place to address the prevailing challenges.

“I think every year we have to learn from the experience and improve it for the coming year. I am hoping that this year with all the challenges that we have had, we will take it into account and build the system in such a way that we can avoid some of these challenges and issues,” he noted.







An official at the centre, Mantse Akwetey who is with the Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), explained some of the causes of the challenges faced by parents and students.



While emphasizing the commitment of the centre to dealing with the concerns, Mantse Akwetey entreated parents to take interest in their wards' school selection process.



According to the official, a lot of the challenges currently being resolved at the centre are a result of students selecting schools above their academic weight.