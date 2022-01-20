Parents must support the education of their children – Mrs Sackey

Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

Source: GNA

Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has urged parents to take the education of their children seriously by giving them the needed support in their learning.

She said the government had done its part with the provision of Free Education and the School Feeding policies to encourage children to be in school.



Mrs Sackey advised during her visit to six schools under the jurisdiction of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as part of the “My First Day At School” programme as schools reopened on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with the enrolment of children.



The schools visited were the Police Depot Cluster of Schools at Tesano, Kaneshie Kingsway ‘1’ Basic School, St. Joseph Anglican Basic School at Kaneshie, Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of Schools, Korle Gonnor, Kitson Mills Primary School at Mamprobi, and Bishop’s Girls Basic School.



The MCE, who was a former pupil of Kitson Mills Primary School, presented assorted packaged learning materials and some ice cream to the pupils of the various schools visited to encourage them to attend school.

Mrs Sackey advised the children to learn hard to excel in their endeavours and to become good future leaders.



Mrs Sackey lauded the 'My First Day At School' programme and said it would help motivate the children to be in school as they feel the presence of prominent personalities like the Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) in their schools to give them learning materials.



She urged the teachers to have patience and take good care of the pupils while taking them through their learning processes to broaden their knowledge and skills in education.



She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for continuing with the programme.