Park fuel-guzzling V8s and use smaller vehicles in capital towns - Nhyeaso MP suggests

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nhyeaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Stephen Amoah has called on the government to ensure all appointees pack their Land Cruisers and High fuel Consuming vehicles.

He believes that whiles working in the nation’s capital, appointees of various state institutions need to use cars with low fuel consumption capacities.

Stephen Amoah was made this known when he was speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ News and Current Affairs programme News File.

Sticker as he is popularly known as said the use of low fuel consumption cars will save the economy a lot of cash to help in these trying times the country has had to suffer.

“I will also let any Land Cruiser being used that is paid for and maintained by the government, fueled by the government be packed so when you are driving outside your region you can use but in the capital towns you use small cars. These are some of the things we all agree.”

The lawmaker indicated that he is hopeful government will listen and take the position he expressed seriously.

He urged the people of Ghana especially his party members not to attack him because “we want to save this country and there are a lot of areas that we are not deriving the needed productivity and government needs to look at them”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
