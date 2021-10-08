Parked ambulances in viral video not abandoned, due for servicing and repairs – NAS

The National Ambulance Service says the ambulances are packed for routine servicing

The National Ambulance Service says ambulances parked at a workshop as seen in a viral video have not been abandoned but are there for routine servicing and repairs.

A widely circulated video on social media shows close to 30 ambulances parked in a workshop in Tafo in the Ashanti Region with a voice-over on the video indicating that they have been abandoned.



In the video, ambulances from the Ashanti, Bono, and Northern Regions are seen, some of them damaged through accident.



But speaking to Host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on “Ghana Kasa” show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV, Friday, the Director of Public Relations, National Ambulance Service, Simmons Yussif Kewura, stated that the “NAS would like to put on record that the said location is the designated Ashanti Regional workshop of the Service located in Kumasi where the Service undertakes the routine maintenance, servicing and repairs of all the ambulances in the middle and Northern sectors.”

He added that the said ambulances are there for routine maintenance, servicing, and repairs respectively.



Simmons Yussif Kewura noted that none of the ambulances has been parked at the workshop for more than two months, adding efforts are underway to get them back on the road.



“We have suppliers so when the vehicles become faulty we make requests for parts to fix them. Some of the parts are imported the reason why some of the vehicles can be parked at the workshop for one or two months. That does not mean that the vehicles have been abandoned.”