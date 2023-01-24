Parliament Accounts Committee serves as check on executives - Dr. Rashid Draman

Dr Rashid Dramani, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, or PAC, has played an important oversight role in holding state agencies accountable, particularly through the open debates it generates around the Auditor General’s Reports.

There are concerns that, despite probing the issues during PACs sitting over the years, the same infractions keep coming up in the Auditor General’s Reports. Is it true that duty bearers do not bother to implement the recommendations made by the PAC so that such violations do not reoccur in subsequent reports? It has been 30 years of constitutional rule, GBC News takes a look at the work of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

In an interview with the Executive Director, of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, ACEPA, Dr Rashid Dramani said the open sittings of the Parliament Accounts Committee, have helped at least create transparency in government finances and expenditure and served as a check on the Executive.