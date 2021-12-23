Parliament Brawl: Gyampo mocks Ken Agyapong, Sam George

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has made a joke out of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, for choosing to be peacemakers when MPs engaged in fisticuffs on Monday December 20, 2021.



Hell broke loose in parliament’s chamber as minority MPs strongly resisted attempts by the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), to cede his chair to second deputy speaker Andrew Asiamah for him (Joe Wise) to go and participate in the voting process to make a determination on whether the e-levy bill should be admitted under a certificate of urgency.



In a social media post, Professor Gyampo expressed surprise at the conduct of “two temperamental MPs”, Ken Agyapong and Sam Nartey George, on the day.

“That the two temperamental MPs, Ken Agyapong & Sam George never joined the fight, but were part of those who separated the brawl in Parliament should tell you that, there’s difference between mouth fight and hand fight. Pls take a joke”, he wrote.







Ken Agyapong and Sam George’s peace making skills were brought to the fore as their other colleagues threw punches at each other having turned the chamber into a boxing ring.



The two outspoken MPs were seen beckoning to the MPs to refrain from the acts of violence.



Kennedy Agyapong was spotted on several occasions appealing to MPs from both sides and urging them to take their seats.

The calm-looking Kennedy Agyapong was also part of the leadership that went into the meeting that ultimately brought peace in the house.



Sam George as well pleaded and signaled to his colleague on the minority to end the fight as it escalated.







