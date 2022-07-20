Parliament Select Committee on Health embarks on nationwide vaccination campaign

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has commenced a nationwide campaign to sensitize the citizenry about COVID-19 vaccination.



The exercise is aimed at educating Ghanaians, especially in the rural areas about the importance of vaccination and to clear myths linked with the vaccination exercise.



The campaign by the Health Committee of Parliament has also become necessary following the low patronage of the COVID-19 vaccination across the country.



Addressing journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the chair of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie said,

"As representatives of the people, there was the need to partner with the Ghana Health Service to get our people to vaccinate to protect themselves against the virus."



Dr. Afriyie, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase/Asokore said about 18 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far. This he says is low considering up to 22 million can be vaccinated.



He further appealed to the media to support the campaign by using their platforms to educate the citizenry on the need to go for the vaccines and also help clear the misconceptions surrounding the vaccines.



The Ranking Member on the Committee and MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, on his part said that the joint efforts by the Majority and Minority members on the committee is to ensure that the country attains herd immunity.



