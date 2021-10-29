Parliament a learning institution replete with rich experience – Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has said that Parliament is a learning institution, replete with rich experience and knowledge of the legislative process and called on the Members of Parliament to utilise the rich experience of the staff.

The Deputy Speaker said these when he launched "The Legislative System of Ghana", a well researched 16 Chapter and 450-page book written by Dr. Ernest Darfour, a Senior Assistant Clerk of Parliament.



The foreword of the book was written by the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



Mr Osei Owusu who was also the Chairman at the book launch, noted that many countries practice either the Presidential or Parliamentary system of governance. However, Ghana combines the two systems, which is known as a hybrid system. This unique system makes Ghana's democracy a special one, and that is what the book illuminates.



The book was reviewed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Evan’s Aggrey Darko and the Former Majority Leader and Minister of State, Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor.

The Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Deputy Clerks, Alhaji Gombilla, Ebenezer Djetror and Eric Owusu Mensah were some of the top officials of Parliament who came to support the book launch.



The Majority and Minority Caucuses were represented by Vincent Ekow Assafua the MP for Old Tafo and James Klutse Avedzi, the MP for Ketu North and Deputy Minority Leader.



The Legislative System of Ghana book was published by Digibooks Gh. Ltd