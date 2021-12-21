Parliament adjourns sitting indefinitely

Ghana's parliament

Ghana’s Parliament has adjourned sitting indefinitely to allow the Minister of Finance to engage in broader consultations with stakeholders on the controversial E-levy.



The House has been divided since the government announced the introduction of a 1.75 per cent E-levy.



On Monday, December 20, 2021, there was a scuffle in Parliament during the voting on the government’s E-levy Bill.

The fight ensued when MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per Parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote; however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority, with members of both sides exchanging blows.

The House was then adjourned to Tuesday, December 20, 2021, after restoring calm.



At Tuesday’s sitting, both the Majority and the Minority agreed the House should be adjourned to January 18.



The Majority said the adjournment would allow cooler heads to prevail.



But the First Deputy Speaker ruled that the House has been adjourned Sine Die.