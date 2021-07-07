Parliament approves $200m to purchase Coronavirus vaccines

The aim is to enable the rolling out of a mass vaccination program in the country

Ghana’s Parliament has approved a loan agreement facility of 200 million Dollars for the financing for the COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

This is to enable the rolling out of a mass vaccination program in the country since a number of individuals who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are yet to receive the second dose.



Presenting the Finance Committee’s report at the plenary, Financing agreement between the Government and the International Development Association on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Committee Chairman, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng disclosed that, the facility will be used to purchase COVID-19 vaccines to help save lives of Ghanaian citizens.

According to him, the pressing need to activate a robust COVID-19 vaccination program as well as strengthen the health system in the country has necessitated the need for this additional financing.



“This is within the context that the number of individuals who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana as of March 2021 is estimated at 475,000 out of the target 17.5 Million people,” he explained.