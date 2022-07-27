Parliament approves loan agreement on Suame interchange barely 1-week after majority leader ‘attacks’

Ghana's parliament

Parliament has approved a loan agreement of135 million euroS loan facility between the government of Ghana and Detsche Bank S.A..E for the design and construction of phase one of the Suame Interchange and ancillary works project in Kumasi.

This is part of government’s efforts to ensure the operational efficiency of road transport in moving persons, goods, and services both within the country and neighboring countries.



The project is also to improve travel time and reduce waiting times within the Kumasi Metropolis with a consequent reduction in poverty and enhanced development in Ghana. It will also enhance traffic efficiency through the reduction of congestion.



Per the report in parliament, the phase 1 is expected to be completed within a period of 36 months from the commencement date.



It is expected that the financing arrangement will be completed by the end of August 2022 for the Works to begin in September 2022.



The Finance Committee has considered the agreement and finds the project to be important in improving vehicular movement in Kumasi and contributing to the enhancement of the road network of the country as a whole.

This approval is barely a week after residents attacked the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the area, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu over the poor nature of the roads.



It took police to calm tension and shield the MP from angry residents after he attempted to address them.



In responding to this, the majority stated that he understands the plight of his constituents as he has no intention to take any decision against them.



