Parliament begins public hearing on LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana's parliament

• 8 MPs want LGBTQ+ acts criminalized

• Renowned activists and academics want Parliament to reject ‘undemocratic’ anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



• Parliament receives over 100 memoranda on LGBTQ+ bill



The constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs committee of Parliament will today begin the first of a series of public hearings on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 also known as LGBTQ+ bill.



The committee is expected to consider 10 memoranda each week.



This means over the next 15, parliament will deliberate over the 150 memoranda presented before the House.

Background LGBTQ+ bill



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration. He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill



It is based on this a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.