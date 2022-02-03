Parliament condemns spate of recent coups in Africa

MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The recent military takeovers in some West African countries have caught the attention of lawmakers in Ghana. Guinea, Mali and more recently Burkina Faso have recorded coup d’états between 2020 and January 2022.

Coups in Africa



Just this week, there was an attempted coup in Guinea Bissau.



MP for North Tongu and Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made a statement on the floor of the House in relation to the rather unfortunate situation.

He stated that it is a wake up call to African Leaders to begin to re-examine their roles and how the situation could be averted.



This generated interest from other MPs who also condemned the occurrences.