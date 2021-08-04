Parliament ends debate on mid-year budget review

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament after three days of debate has on Tuesday, 3 August 2021, ended the discussion on the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2021 Financial Year.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) on Thursday 29th July 2021, presented the mid-year fiscal policy review to Parliament.



He addressed the economic and fiscal performance of the economy for the first half of 2021 and strategies being adopted by the Government to create someone million jobs for the youth.



The Minority led by Mr. Haruna Iddrisu was of the opinion that the economy is simply not doing well as the government wants Ghanaians to believe.

To the minority, the Finance Minister failed to address measures the government is putting in place to revamp the economy after the devastating effect of Covid-19.



On the other side, however, the Majority led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was confident the mid-year policy statement will help restore the economy and propel Ghana’s growth post-covid.