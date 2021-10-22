Parliament engages stakeholders on exams papers leakages

Effective mechanisms and measures must be put in place to check exam leakages

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, led by the Chairman, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, has engaged some stakeholders in the education sector on the perennial leakages of WASSCE and BECE questions.

The MPs who expressed concern about the longtime problem of examination question leakages sought to know the challenges the stakeholders are facing and how these can be solved.



Members of the Committee were of the view that effective mechanisms and measures must be put in place to check West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and other related bodies yearly to stop some teachers, schools, and individuals from such malpractices.

The stakeholders were Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, WAEC, Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary schools, African Education Watch, and Ghana Police Service.



Also present was the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour.