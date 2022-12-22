Parliament failed to check the executive properly hence the crisis – Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader of Parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader of Parliament, has asked Parliament to accept some blame and responsibility for not keeping the Executive arm of government in check in the performance of its functions.

He indicated the House must also be blamed for the excessive borrowing by the government.



The Leader said parliament had a responsibility to check the excessive borrowing by the government, asking: “How did we get here?”



In his view, the consequences of the excessive borrowing was being felt by “all of us”.



“So if the Minister of Finance’s borrowing has exceeded 100 per cent of GDP, how did we get here?” he quizzed.

“The Parliament of Ghana is contributing, through acts of commission or omission, to eroding public faith and confidence in our democracy,” he added.



“Parliament’s role as the defender of the people’s interest is lost,” he said during a roundtable discussion by the leadership of the House on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.



The roundtable discussion was on the theme: “Parliament and the harnessing of democratic dividends: Assignment.”



Also present were the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, and a former Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Maame Adwoa Gyeke-Jandoh.