6
Menu
News

Parliament finally approves €20 million Loan after 'quorum fight'

Minority In Parliament Boycott Ghana's parliament

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament approves first loan after Supreme court ruling

Supreme Court ruling affecting government’s business in Parliament

Parliament approves loan agreement after Supreme Court ruling

Parliament has approved a €20 million Euro loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt am Main, to finance the Green Credit Line.

The facility, which is under the Reform and Investment Partnership between the Governments of Ghana and Germany, is expected to help cut down carbon emissions.

For the past two weeks, this loan approval has been on hold as the Minority have always raised the issue of lack of quorum for decision making in the house which always leads to a suspension.

During the approval, the minority again made an attempt to arrest a motion when a question was put before the House for the approval of a €20 million loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt am Main, to finance the Green Credit Line. The House failed to approve the loan due to the lack of quorum when the motion was put before the House again on March 22, 2022.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who presided as Speaker indicated that he had asked the Clerk for a headcount after being informed that the House had the numbers needed for decision making. He, therefore, put the motion to a voice vote and it was approved.

Government business was brought to a halt by the minority caucus in Parliament for the third time this week when the majority was accused trying to pass a loan despite the absence of a quorum.

The Minority on the three occasions made references to the recent Supreme Court ruling which ruled that a sitting Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding.

The apex court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.

The minority has vowed to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court by referencing Article 104 (1) of the 1992 Constitution any time there is a motion before the house.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: