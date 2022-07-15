Parliament has 138 cowards who complain and cry in silence – Sam George jabs Majority Group

Sam George accuses Majority MPs of being cowards

Ningo Prampram MP believes Akufo-Addo will not be impeached



Sam George laments despondency in nation, tasks Akufo-Addo to act



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has referred to colleague lawmakers on the Majority side as a bunch of cowards.



They (the MPs) lament over hardship in the country, he said, adding that they do so in silence and by so doing fail their conscience and constituents.



Sam George made the comment in a Twitter exchange where a tweep asked why MPs cannot impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amid rinsing despondency in the country.

“Wish it (impeachment) was that easy my dear. We need 182 MPs to vote for it. At the moment you have only 136 MPs on the NDC side.



“Unfortunately, you have 138 other cowards who complain and cry in silence but would not do what is right by their conscience and constituents,” the lawmaker stated.



Sam George is among the most critical voices of government on the Minority Caucus and he has serially used his social media handle to call out government and raise issues of national interest.



The 2020 General Elections left Ghana with a near split Parliament in which the ruling New Patriotic Party and main opposition National Democratic Congress have 137 MPs apiece.



The only non-affiliated MP being Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, a former NPP MP who run independent and won re-election. His decision to work with the NPP is what earned them the Majority Group title as against Majority Caucus, according to a ruling by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







SARA



