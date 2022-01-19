Parliament has become lawless with the support of the executive - Dr Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

Parliament to consider the bill on E-levy when sitting resumes

The majority and minority disagree on E-levy



Dr Adam Bonaa warns of grave implications due to parliament's lack of consensus



Security expert Dr Adam Bonaa has described the 8th Parliament of Ghana as becoming known for lawlessness with the tacit support of the executive arm of government.



In a strongly-worded article titled "Makers of laws lawless!", the security expert has charged members of the legislature to show leadership by finding a consensual means of addressing issues through dialogue instead of resulting in acts of violence.



According to Adam Bonaa, a continuous show of animosity between the two sides of parliament has the potential of threatening Ghana's democracy.



"Our MPs must show leadership on the 25th of Jan 2022 with or without the speaker of parliament on/in his seat. Do it the Ghanaian way, the civilized way, agree to disagree with sense, use dialogue, not brute force and 'takaashi' (Which means to step on him in Hausa) to do a work that requires higher intellect, sound mind and good reasoning capabilities. I want to believe our MPs aren't deficient in any, some or all of the above?

"Ghana's parliament has become lawless with the tacit support of the executive. Our elected MPs must know they are in parliament to represent the good people of this country and should show leadership at every given opportunity. Are our MPs aware that any show of their inability to dialogue on simple matters but rather resort to the use of barbaric brute force in resolving their differences is an open invitation for others to invade our democratic space unconstitutionally; sending this country backwards 100 years? Security watchers like myself are worried for the security of this country and our MPs," he stated in the article shared on his Facebook page.



Efforts by the government to pass a new tax law for the collection of levies on electronic transactions has seen fierce resistance from the minority in parliament, sometimes resulting in violent clashes in the chamber.



But according to Dr Adam Bonaa, such acts from the two sides needs to cease. In his view, instead of holding the nation to ransom, the Minister for Fiance must find a way of negotiating his way out of the E-levy conflict.



He further urged leadership on both sides of the house to live up to their mandate by facilitating a civil engagement between the majority and minority sides.



"The open uncivilized confrontation amongst our MPs cannot continue; we need them to work together and resolve matters in a more civilized manner.



"Leadership from both sides of the house must be seen to be leading wisely instead of throwing tantrums on the airwaves, fisticuffs, blows and shouting.

"Parliament must protect, preserve and uphold our 4th republican democratic constitution and not open it up for invaders to take power unconstitutionally like we have witnessed in the past and in some sub-Saharan countries lately," Dr Bonaa added.



Read the entire piece by Dr Adam Bonaa below:







Makers of laws lawless!!!!!!!



Our MP’s must show leadership on the 25th of Jan 2022 with or without the speaker of parliament on/in his seat. Do it the Ghanaian way, the civilized way, agree to disagree with sense, use dialogue, not brute force and “takaashi” (Which literally means step on him in Hausa) to do a work that requires higher intellect, sound mind and good reasoning capabilities. I want to believe our MP’s aren’t deficient in any, some or all of the above?



Ghana’s parliament has become lawless with the tacit support of the executive. Our elected MP’s must know they are in parliament to represent the good people of this country and should show leadership at every given opportunity. Are our MP’s aware that any show of their inability to dialogue on simple matters but rather resort to the use of barbaric brute force in resolving their differences is an open invitation for others to invade our democratic space unconstitutionally, sending this country backwards 100 years? Security watchers like myself are worried for the security of this country and for our MP’s.

If they don’t change their ways and anything terrible happens to this country because of their somewhat childish behavior, they would be the first to be detained, wiped, stripped of their dignity and that MP’s immunity they so cherish would be gone forever.



There is really no need for the Minister of Finance and his team holding this country to ransom instead of negotiating their way out of this E-LEVY conflict as we are seeing in parliament. Investor confidence in Ghana’s economy would obviously suffer in 2022.



The open uncivilized confrontation amongst our MP’s cannot continue, we need them to work together and resolve matters in a more civilized manner.



Leadership from both sides of the house must be seen to be leading wisely instead of throwing tantrums on the airwaves, fisticuffs, blows and shouting.



Parliament must protect, preserve and uphold our 4th republican democratic constitution and not open it up for invaders to take power unconstitutionally like we have witnessed in the past and in some sub-Saharan countries lately.



We cannot all be MP’s at same time and that is why its only few that are elected to represent the rest.

There cannot be permanent winners without honest dialogue.



Please until it reaches the entire executive and legislative arms of Govt.



Shalom!



I am Dr Adam Bonaa, a citizen and not a spectator.