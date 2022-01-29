Parliament in limbo again over E-Levy Bill; sitting adjourned to February 1

File Photo

Debate on the controversial Electronic Transfer E-Levy Bill has been scheduled for next week. At today’s sitting, there was a controversy as to whether the Bill should be taken or not.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu indicated that there was an ongoing consultation on the Bill and if it was concluded, the Bill could be taken.



The Minority side however disagreed and argued that there was an agreement for the Bill to be taken next week.



James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader, expressed concern about the back and forth on the part of the other side.

After the back and forth, the Majority Leader moved for the adjournment of the House and the House was accordingly adjourned to next Tuesday, 1st February 2022.



GBC’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Bubu Klinogo reported that the day’s sitting was delayed for seven hours as sitting which was to commence at 10 am, eventually started at 5pm, by which time the Speaker, Alban Bagbin had left, leaving first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu to preside.