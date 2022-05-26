6
Parliament is broke - Speaker Bagbin

2022 Alban Bagbin.jpeg Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament is currently being run on arrears, Speaker

Government to reduce parliament budget by 50 percent

Parliament should not be treated like other ministries

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said the delay by the Ministry of Finance to release the needed funds to Parliament is affecting the house.

According to him, Parliament has no money to function hence the halt in approving financial commitments of the House.

"Parliament is currently being run on arrears and the House should not be treated as one of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)," Graphic online quoted the Speaker as having said.

He said the government has written to the House to reduce their budget by 50 percent.

“This is an arm of government. We are not part of the MMDAs. We have even been written to, to reduce our budget in some cases by 50 percent,” Bagbin complained.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
