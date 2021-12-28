Parliament is grateful to you - Bagbin to Ghanaians

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin has expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support throughout the year 2021.

In a Christmas message, the Speaker said “Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as a Speaker of Parliament, without the support of the good people of Ghana.”

"With the year coming to an end and the festive season upon us, this is the time to express my appreciation to all Ghanaians for the support, love, prayers and criticisms that have combined to bring us this far" he noted.