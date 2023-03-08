1
Menu
News

Parliament is ready for President’s Address—Speaker

President Akufo Addo And Speaker Alban Bagbin In January 2021 President Akufo-Addo and Alban Bagbin

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday said Parliament is ready for the President’s State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) to be delivered on Wednesday, March 08.

The Speaker said this in his remarks on the floor of the House.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana imposes an obligation on the Speaker, Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Judiciary to receive the President’s Message on the State of the Nation.

The Leadership of the House has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be seated by 0915 hours for the SONA.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the Chamber of the House had been decorated with the Ghana National Flag, while the National Security had beefed up security at Parliament House.

Some security officers were at Parliament House with their bands to rehearse the parade for the occasion.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
Related Articles: